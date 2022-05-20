Mavin Records Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Mary Nnah

The management and staff of a popular record label, Mavin Records, are in an ecstatic mood as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the company.

Founded by talented producer and singer, Don Jazzy, the label has been home to some of the country’s top artists, including Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and more recently, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, and Ayra Starr.

Aided by his cousin and Chief Operating Officer of the company, Tega Oghenejobo, the company has grown to become one of the most reckoned with in the music industry.

In 2019, as the world’s biggest labels started planting roots in Africa, Kupanda Holdings, a joint venture between pan-Africa investment company Kupanda Capital and TPG Growth, made an investment worth millions of dollars in Mavin Records. Following the investment, the label adopted a new name— Mavin Global— to reflect its new ambition.

Speaking at the time, Don Jazzy said, “Our mission is to grow Mavin Global into the music powerhouse of Africa. By collaborating with artistes, African creatives, and local and international partners, we can become a globally recognised household name and the go-to platform for connecting African music with the world.”

Outside its traditional offerings, the company also collaborates with creators across Africa to provide services in film and content production, licensing and publishing, and brand partnerships.

The label maintained that it is committed to continuing mentoring Africa’s future music business executives through its annual ‘Mavin Future Five’ leadership initiative.

