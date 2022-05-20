MaryLove, Oyinlomo in CBN Tennis S’final Face-off

Top seed at the on-going 44th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship, MaryLove Edwards, saw off the challenge of Blessing Samuel with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

Also, the defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre defeated Rebecca Ekpeyong 6-0, 6-0 to also qualify for the last four to face MaryLove.

Women number 2 seed, Aanu Aiyegbusi stopped Toyin Asogba 6-2, 6-3, while Oiza .Yakubu ran home with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 victory over Stella Udokwelu after dropping the second set.

In the men’s category holding at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, Number 3 seed, Igbinovia Wilson, yesterday stopped Iloputa Ikechukwu 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a hard fought quarter -final battle to sail into today’s semi-finals while top seed and the man to beat, Henry Atseye also confirmed his place in the semi-final by beating Gabriel Friday, 6-0, 6-0.

Also in the semi-finals is seed 4, Nonso Madueke who defeated Timipre Godgift, 6-3, 6-2 , while Abayomi Philip came from a set down to beat Adehi Oche, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

According to today’s semi-finals pairings, Henry Atseye will lock horns with Igbinovia Wilson while Nonso Madueke takes on Philip Abayomi for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, actions were also recorded in the wheelchair men and women’s singles categories.

Alex Adewale beat Bankole Rasaq, 6-0, 6-3 while Akanbi Kazeem, stopped Wale Favour, 30 Rtd.

Omisore Kafayat had a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ade as Sodeinde Folake beat Yahaya Asumi, 6-0, 6-0 to get to today’s semi-finals.

The grand finale holds tomorrow at same venue.

