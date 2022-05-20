AMBON Demands Justice for David Sunday

Vanessa Obioha

As the outcry over the recent cold-blooded killing of David Sunday, a sound engineer with Legacy Band in Lekki, Lagos continues to mount, the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON) has expressed outrage. It joins well-meaning Nigerians to call for justice for the late sound engineer as well as two other members of the band, Philips Balogun and Olatunji Francis who were critically injured.

In a terse statement signed by Akinloye ‘Shuga’ Tofowomo of (Shuga Band), National President, AMBON called for sweeping actions to be taken by law enforcement agents against the perpetrators.

“The murder of David bears a direct impact on Lagos nightlife business and the safety of live bands professionals who are critical stakeholders in the growth of this subset of our creative economy.”

Furthermore, it commiserated with the family of Sunday comprising his young wife and two infant children while promising them the full support of the body.

AMBON is currently reviewing the alleged rejection of late David and his two injured colleagues when they sought refuge under duress in the Beer Barn club premises. “We would not hesitate to declare an industry-wide boycott of their facility if found complicit,” they concluded.

