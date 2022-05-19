Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Arms, Vehicles in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Police have rescued a kidnap victim, Ijideofor Attama in Anambra State.

Attama was said to have been kidnapped on Nnewi road last week, and a ransom of N10million placed on him by his kidnappers, before he was rescued.

A statement issued by the state Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said: “Anambra State Police Command operatives on May 17, 2022, rescued a kidnap victim, one Ijideofor Attama, 32, from Igboetiti in Enugu State.

“Attama was abducted on May 14, 2022, at about 10p.m. on Nnewi road in his Toyota Rava 4 SUV by a gang of five armed men operating with a grey Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number KGE 117 PZ Imo State, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“The kidnap gang was in fact already asking for N10 million ransom from the victim’s family, but fortunately, the victim escaped from where he was kept and alerted the security guards in the area. The police operatives where also contacted and immediately came to his rescue.”

Ikenga said following the successful rescue of the victim, the police operatives arrested two of the suspects, Chukwudere Eze, 30, of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State and Raphael Obasi, 40, of Arondizuogu in Imo State, while the operatives also recovered a brown Toyota Sienna.

Ikenga’s statement further noted that: “In another development, on May 16, 2022, at about 4:30p.m., the Police Command, while responding to a distress call on the attack on the vigilante office, engaged some hoodlums in a gun duel on Ifite road, Awka, and in a bid to flee from the police operatives, the gunmen abandoned three of their vehicles one brown Lexus SUV, black Toyota Corolla, without registration number and a brown Mercedes Benz with registration number AA 274 EYF.

“Unfortunately, during the encounter, four vigilante operatives sustained fatal wounds. The police also recovered one automatic pump action gun, 30 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, six live cartridges and one live SMG ammunition.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has restated the Command’s unwavering commitment in the fight against crime in Anambra State, and calls for continuous support, especially through timeous information to the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

