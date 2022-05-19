Ooni of Ife set to honour 100 outstanding youths

As part of efforts to celebrate and award some selected young people across the African continent, his Imperial Majesty, the Arole Oduduwa, Ooni of Ife is set to honor 100 outstanding youths with the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) Awards.

The award is a youth-centered annual event under the Global Outreach Initiative of his Imperial Majesty because the human resources of Africa are greatly entrenched in the minds of the youth.

The youths continue to work tirelessly, day and night, to put Africa on the global map through their innovative and creative ideas. To encourage more youths to be hardworking and diligent in their respective fields, the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) Awards was founded and launched in 2020.

The mission of the RAYLF is to unveil the greatness of Africa’s future by inspiring, transforming, celebrating, and empowering its new, best, and brightest young leaders’ success stories. Since 2020, the Ooni of Ife has honored and celebrated 100 outstanding African youths every year.

The highly profiled selected honorees fall between the ages of 19 and 39 and were carefully selected from all tribes and professions following their campaign trail and how impactful they have been locally and globally.

The third edition of the annual event themed: “Africa of the Future: Fostering Inclusive Prosperity for the Next Generation” is scheduled to hold on May 21, 2022, at Oduduwa Hall in Obafemi Awolowo University.

Will you be there to be a part of history? Kindly hurry now and get registered via bit.ly/AttendRAYLF2022

The maiden edition was held in 2020 and was heralded by important dignitaries from all over Africa. The second edition was even better than the first as guests witnessed glamour and African culture at its finest.

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina; CEO Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele; Social media influencer, Adegoke Pamilerin; and CEO Chipper Cash, Abiodun Animashun were all part of the 100 outstanding honorees in the previous editions of the Royal African Young Leadership Awards.

The Award ceremony was held in Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and it was more than just an award show. The OONI blessed his guests with words of wisdom and prayers.

The monarch urged the recipients of the awards to continue to live an upright life that adds value to society so that the honorees can serve as role models to other youths in society. It was indeed a day to be remembered and the third edition promises to be even bigger and better.

