Army Warns Personnel, Says Strike Amounts to Mutiny

•To probe allegation of corruption, extortion against top brass

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Nigerian Army, yesterday, warned its personnel against contemplating any strike action, because it would be treated as mutiny.

The warning followed an alleged open letter to the president written by some aggrieved personnel, accusing the army top brass of corruption and extortion in relation to staff salaries and allowances.

A statement from the Nigerian Army Headquarters, signed by her spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, stated that, the alleged aggrieved personnel were a product of manipulation following the determination of the army to ensure accountability in the system.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has noted with concern, reports alleging that some ‘pseudo’ aggrieved personnel wrote an open letter to the president, accusing the top brass of the Nigerian Army (NA) of corruption and extortion.

“More worrisome is the insinuation that soldiers have threatened to embark on strike, an action which is tantamount to mutiny in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army, as part of her effort to guard against fraudulent practices and entrench accountability and transparency in the system, subscribed to the Integrated Personnel Pay Roll System (IPPS) as directed by the federal government, since 2018 and this has facilitated flawless payment of salaries and allowances of personnel.

“The IPPIS does not permit any personnel access to payment processes. These processes, undoubtedly, provide zero opportunity for anyone or group of persons to manipulate personnel entitlements,” the statement explained.

It added that, the involvement of the armed forces in IPPIS ensures accountability and that, “It is also important to state that the Nigerian Army and sister services, jointly operate a Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS), which is applicable to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

“Therefore, what is applicable to personnel of other services (Nigerian Navy and Air Force), invariably applies to personnel of the NA. Suffice it to state that personnel salaries and allowances are promptly and appropriately paid, without any form of shortchange.”

While disputing the allegations, the Army said, “Therefore, the vague allegation of corruption and extortion clearly depicts a shallow understanding of the processes of payments of personnel salaries and allowances.

“As it stands presently, all monthly entitlements of personnel have been disbursed. The allegations contained in the anonymous letter are therefore a ridiculous attempt at disparaging the Nigerian Army and causing disaffection among personnel,” it said.

The army further expressed doubt that the personnel of the Nigerian Army would be involved in such falsehood, but has resolved to investigate the matter to ascertain its veracity.

The statement read further: “Though it is weird that personnel of the NA, whose morale is considerably high under the command of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff, will make such allegations and threat, given the prioritised and prompt attention accorded soldiers’ welfare, including timely payment of their salaries and allowances by the current administration.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional institution would however investigate the claims made in the report to establish its veracity and take appropriate action, where necessary.”

Nwachukwu said the army would not be cowed by any group, whose aim was to demoralise personnel.

