2022: Osun Accord Party Urges Electorate to Fight Menace of Vote-buying

Ahead of the 2022 Osun state governorship election, the chairman of the Accord party, Victor Akande on Tuesday urged the electorate in the state to fight the menace of vote-buying in the coming poll slated for July 16th.

Akande reacting to the statement made by factional candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke at the NUJ Correspondent chapel, Osogbo, capital of Osun, warned that the electorate must be wary of collecting money from candidates before they are voted for.

“It is unfortunate that a candidate of a party, Senator Ademola Adeleke make

such a statement that the election will be fire for fire. We must ensure a peaceful guber poll in Osun State in 2022. The statement he made revealed the state of intellectual capacity.

“The issue of vote-buying that he raised while addressing his supporter is condemnable. The electorate must fight vote-buying while political parties must ensure an end to voter apathy in the coming poll. We must fight the evil of vote-buying. We must understand that governance is not about business but in this, they have turn it to a business. The Accord Party is not going to be involved in vote-buying.”

Election is not do or die affair.

“It is unfortunate that in this country, the politicians use their own money for virtually all the electoral process and when such person get to position the first thing that he or she will do is to get the money he spent, even get gain and money to prosecute further elections.

Akande stated that in Europe and the other western world, the politicians play according to rule even some of their supporters will open an account for candidates to donate money for their campaign.

He disclosed that if electorate continues to take money from politicians before they get to power things will remain the same.

He also denied the rumour that the candidate of Accord party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi is been used by the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to deplete the influence of PDP in the state.

