NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Baroness, Seals Her Mansion in Delta

A 59-year-old drug baroness, who has tentacles in Delta State and adjourning states has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) when her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit substances was raided.

A statement yesterday by the NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states was broken last Sunday following the arrest of a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, a.k.a Mama, by operatives of the NDLEA, at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

He added that: “No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta state.”

He said apart from various quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, molly and loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.

Babafemi also disclosed that while five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military.

According to Babafemi, the drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South-south region was established. He said Mama as she is popularly called cooks cocaine into crack cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

He said some of the paraphernalia for making crack that were recovered from her house include sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has commended the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation plan. He also appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering support for the agency.

