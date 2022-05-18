2023: Ortom, Jonathan Hold Closed Door Meeting

•Party to hold presidential convention at MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja

Chuks Okocha



Amidst continued controversy of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday held a closed door meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan at the latter’s residence in Abuja.

Also, ahead of its governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the regulatory body of its new dates for the primary elections.

Ortom served as Minister of State, Trade and Investment, and later the Supervising Minister, Ministry of Aviation, in the Jonathan’s administration.

According to Ortom’s chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, “The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

“Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former president exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.”

It is believed that the fortunes of the PDP and the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections may have been central to their discussions.

Some of the governor’s aides who accompanied him included Dr. James Anbua, his Principal Special Assistant; Hon Steven Amase, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor; and Hon Abrahams Kwaghngu, Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the alleged registration of former President Jonathan with the All Progressives Congress (APC) was still mired in controversy as at press time.

Last week, it was reported that Jonathan was a registered member in his ward, but it was debunked.

Although Jonathan was yet to announce his defection from the PDP, under which he was elected Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice-President and President, the purchase of APC Presidential forms for him had set tongues wagging.

A group called Nomadic Pastoralists and the Almajiri Communities led by one Ibrahim Abdullahi had picked up the forms on Jonathan’s behalf, although a source later said a northern governor paid for the forms.

Meanwhile, the PDP has resolved to hold its presidential convention at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, on May 28th and 29th.

The APC would hold its presidential convention at the Eagle square on June 4.

The PDP resorted to the Abiola Stadium for its presidential convention because the APC had booked the Eagle square venue before it.

The chairman of the PDP Presidential Convention, David Mark with members of the National Working Committee inspected the MKO Abiola Velodrome venue of the presidential convention.

The MKO Abiola Stadium Velodrome has a sitting capacity of over 7200, while the PDP is expecting not less than 3700 delegates.

