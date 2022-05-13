PDP Gives Certificate of Qualification to Ikenga



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Reprieve came to the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ugochinyere Ikenga, as the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Friday, cleared him and issued him a certificate of qualification to participate in the party’s House of Representatives primary.



The certificate of qualification that was given to Ikenga was signed by the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary. Hon. Bature Umar

Ugochinyere, who is aspiring to represent Ideato North / South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has said the issuance of the certificate to him, will help to dispel rumour of his purported disqualification and douse tension in the Imo PDP.



The opposition spokesman expressed confidence that he will win the primary and go ahead to win the main election for the PDP. However, he charged the party leadership to ensure that only credible person were saddled with the responsibility of conducting the PDP primary.



” I was called by the leadership of the party that the NWC had given me the certificate of qualification, which is always given after the review of screening report.



“I guess the party took that decision, to douse tension and dispel rumour of my purported disqualification. And it is so painful that the screening panel that came to Imo screened and cleared me for the election. There was no single petition. And the appeal panel also cleared me. Copies of those documents were also given to the State chapter of the party and acknowledged.



“It was unfortunate that three days after, we started hearing stories from Channels TV that I had been disqualified. It was baseless. I resigned my membership of my former party over two years ago. Today, I have been given certificate, they call it certificate of qualification. It was signed by the National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu and National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature.



“I also advise that as we go for the election the leadership of the party should not allow criminally minded to be involved in the conduct of the primary.”



According to the spokesperson of CUPP, “We must say that we have the energy to fight any level of rascality in Imo. And no matter how high anybody is, we will ensure that the right thing is done,”

