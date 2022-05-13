OAU Students Protest Extended ASUU Strike





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday converged on the entrance gate of the university to protest the extension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) three-month strike.

The students, who trooped out in their large numbers, marched on the Ife-Ibadan expressway, a development which reportedly caused gridlock and hindered the free flow of vehicular movement in the area.

ASUU had announced an extension of its three-month old strike by another three months.

The students, under the aegis of Fund Education Coalition, were seen chanting solidarity songs.

While carrying placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘Fund Education Now’; ‘Education is not a Scam’, among others, they chanted ‘End ASUU Strike’, and vowed to continue the protest till their demands are met by the federal government.

They equally proceeded towards a major roundabout, the popular OUI roundabout at Oduduwa University at Ipetumodu.

It was observed that the students were joined by some concerned members of the public.

One of the protesting students, Olugbade Majeed, said they would continue to stage protests until the government signed the initial agreement it had with the ASUU.

Majeed said: We are protesting because the government has failed the educational system in Nigeria. And they have not met the demands of ASUU, which they had been signed since 2009.

“We have been at home for three months. This particular government has been showing nonchalant attitude towards education by engaging in electoral activities while students are at home idle. You will agree with me that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“We don’t want to be turned to criminal elements; we don’t want to be turned to Yahoo-yahoo boys; we don’t want to be turned to prostitutes, and that’s why we are agitating for our right.

“We are in the street to let our voices be heard because we cannot continue to suffer in silence. Nothing has worked out under this government. No security! We are all aware that nowhere is safe in this country. Yet the government does not deem it fit to respond positively to the challenges confronting the education sector in the country.

“If there is proper education in Nigeria, there won’t be security threats as we’re having now, because proper and well educated persons will shy away from criminal activities.”

As of the time of filling this report, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Olokode, was in the midst of the protesters to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

