News in Photographs: Buhari Holds Valedictory Session with Outgoing Ministers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has held a valedictory session with 10 ministers that resigned from his cabinet to pursue their political ambition ahead of the 2023 general election.

The president, who met with the former ministers on Friday, also promised to fill the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers as soon as possible.

Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting at the State House, Abuja, listed the outgoing ministers that attended the session to include Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technological Innovation) and Timipre Sylva (State for Petroleum Resources).

Others were Tayo Alasoadura (State for Niger Delta Affairs), Dame Paullen Tallen (Women Affairs), Uche Ogar (State for Mines and Steel Development), Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), while Emeka Nwajuba (State for Education) was absent.



