Emerging Africa Group Relocates to New Office

Emerging Africa Group (EAG) has relocated to its new headquarters on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi. EAG is leading African Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) focused investment group with equity and debt holdings across sectors.

According to the group, the relocation of its head offices to the Emerging Africa Campus, which is an environmentally friendly complex with expansive urban green spaces, aligns with its ESG commitment.

The Group’s head offices were previously located on Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi but has now moved to Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Commenting, Executive Vice-Chair, EAG, Mrs Toyin F. Sanni, said: “We are very excited about the Emerging Africa Campus, as it offers an opportunity to further boost employee wellness and productivity coming after an extensive period of COVID19 induced remote working, in which both staff strength and group profitability grew by over 300 per cent.”

“Our management and staff are thrilled to resume at their new offices from where they are able to provide our loyal clients with the quality services which they rightly deserve”.

She explained that Campus’ opening times are Monday to Thursday between the hours of 9am and 5pm whilst staff work remotely on Fridays.

“Clients and intending clients are invited to visit the Campus during its opening times to access the excellent services of group companies which cut across asset management, capacity building, debt & equity capital raising, financial technology, microfinance, private equity investments and trusts,” she added.

EAG is an investments and financial services group committed to advancing the growth of African businesses and communities through the creation of and by investing in and financing environmental, social and governance led opportunities.

