CSOs: Tensions over Economy, Insecurity, Strike May Threaten 2023 Polls

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian civil society coalition, the Situation Room has said unresolved issues in areas such as security, economy, transportation and education in Nigeria may pose serious challenges to peaceful and credible 2023 general elections.



It said the situation could also create a tensed political atmosphere which could be latched on by disgruntled groups to disrupt the polls.



The Convener of the Situation Room, Ms. Eneh Obi who addressed journalists in Abuja, said it was disappointing that there had been clear lapses in the areas of security, economy, transportation and education in Nigeria that have remained largely unresolved.



For instance, she said the Abuja – Kaduna bound train incident where passengers were abducted was still pending with the victims yet to regain freedom.

Also Obi said other issues of concern were the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike that has lasted for more than three months and the naira’s continuous plummeting against the dollar.



“Yet, the political appointees in these sectors appear focused on their future political ambitions thereby neglecting their key responsibilities which scorecards reveal that they have not performed maximally; a great disservice to Nigeria.



“These issues raise questions, yet nomination forms are being purchased while the nation and Nigerians suffer.

“It is pertinent to state that these actions can have a direct negative effect on the 2023 General Elections and result in low voter turnout because young people and others making up the marginalised groups, did not have a chance at nominations and their state of mind due to the present situation of things in the country had been befouled.



“This could also create a tensed political atmosphere created by disgruntled groups who are underrepresented.

“Situation Room therefore calls on the federal government to address these concerns and create a democratic environment to ensure a free, fair credible and inclusive 2023 General Elections,” she said.



Situation Room expressed the hope that the government would enforce the May 16, 2022, deadline given to Ministers vying for elective office to resign.



“Violations to the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 are already ongoing. Situation Room notes that the belated directive for political appointees to resign contravenes Sections 66 (1)(f), 107 (1)(f), 137 (1)(g), 182 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates that elected public officers, which include civil servants, who want to contest an election must have resigned their position at least 30 days to the date of the election. Political party primaries elections begin the electoral process for any candidate,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

