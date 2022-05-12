Vardy Double Condemns Relegated Norwich to Fifth Consecutive Defeat

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester condemned relegated Norwich to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat. Leicester won 3-0.

Vardy’s double ensured the Foxes ended their own seven-game winless run in all competitions and sees them move up to 10th in the table.

It was no more than Brendan Rodgers’ side deserved as they dominated possession, although they struggled to make a breakthrough until Vardy’s opener, which deflected off Norwich defender Grant Hanley before looping over visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Harvey Barnes, who created Vardy’s first, also supplied the second for the 35-year-old, who timed his run to perfection before firing into the top left corner.

As Leicester moved through the gears, James Maddison blasted an effort into the roof of the net against his former employers, with Gunn unfortunate to see the ball into his path after failing to collect Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross.

Dean Smith’s side offered plenty of resistance until falling behind and arguably had the best chance before Vardy broke the deadlock, with Teemu Pukki first-half effort against the post.

However, once they fell behind they wilted and have now conceded 78 goals this term – their worst defensive performance in a top-flight season.

