Police Designate ACPs as Rights Commission’s Liaison Officers in 36 States

Kingsley Nwezeh

In a bid to improve the human rights records of the Nigeria Police, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday ordered the designation of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as National Human Rights Commission’s liaison officers in the 36 States.

He said the liaison officers would be mandated to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Laws (ACJA/ACJL) “during investigations, interrogations, and gathering of evidence, and the resuscitation of human rights desks in state police commands nationwide”.

The IG gave the directive while receiving the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Salamatu Suleiman in his office.

The NHRC boss had discussed the possibility of having contact persons at the various police commands for effective handling of human rights related cases which prompted the directive.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the visit opened up productive discourse towards engendering human rights practices and ensuring better interface between the Police and the NHRC in a bid to facilitate prompt responses to matters of human rights abuse while ensuring professionalism on the part of both institutions.

The IG, while assuring of his administration’s commitment to the achievement of improved human rights driven policing in line with his policing agenda, expressed willingness to cement the already established collaboration with the NHRC to fast track reforms that will enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police.

