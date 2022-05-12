Nigerian Healthcare Award Calls for Nominations into New Categories

Esther Akinsola

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA 2022) has called for nominations from the public on the newly introduced award categories.

With the theme for NHEA 2022 as, “Innovative Healthcare in the Era of Change”, the NHEA Director of Research and Development, Dr. Enoma Alade, noted, “ It is important that nominators visit the award site to review the entry criteria for each category before making their nominations.”

The newly introduced categories which fall under the Special Recognition and Special Awards are: The Most Outstanding Oncology Centre of the Year, The Most Responsive COVID-19 Testing Company of the Year, The Most Outstanding COVID -19 Consumables Manufacturer of the Year (Indigenous).

Others are the State with the Highest Percentage of COVID–19 Vaccinated Persons, The Most Outstanding Genomic Laboratory of the Year, and The State Government Health Insurance Scheme of the Year.

She added that Oncology facilities should be established and providing services for more than 12 months; accredited by relevant federal and state health authorities; providing two of either Medical, Radiological or Surgical oncology services to the public; high patient volume above 100 patients per month; externally assessed quality of patient delivery; facility possesses an international certification of clinical quality; and have an established and functioning palliative care and end of life care system.

While for State Government Health Insurance Scheme, this is open to State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that operate a program seen to be committed to the triad of Universal health; and coverage that reduces the amount of out-of-pocket spending.

In addition, the number of new enrollees or percentage increase of new enrollees annually; new health financing packages and models; geographic spread of enrollees within the state; and the percentage number of citizens registered with the state health insurance program; etc.

The event which comes up on June 24, 2022 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos is supported by organizations such as; the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Medical Association, Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, and PharmAccess Foundation.

According to the NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr. Shola Alabi, “The dynamics of activities in the health sector in the last two to three years has made the new introductions possible this year following careful review and suggestions.”

He further encouraged that the public could visit the award site www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-nominations-form/ to nominate. Nominations are expected to close on 22 May 22 this year.

NHEA is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.

