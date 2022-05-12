NAF Recommends Adequate Infrastructure to Improve Nursing Profession in Nigeria

Rebecca Ejifoma

As the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Nurses Day 2022, it recommended adequate infrastructure to be put in place to improve the nursing profession across the country.

With the theme, “A Voice to Lead-Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”, the NAF flagged off the World Nurses Day celebration at the NAF hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.

Addressing the nurses at the NAF Base, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, said, “When you look at the record of the number of nurses that are required to adequately take care of patients, it is fast depleting. This is because nurses have become like an endangered species.”

Abubakar, represented by the Chief of Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, highlighted the need for infrastructure required to have adequate nurses who will be positive enablers in the healthcare system.

He further acknowledged that it takes a lot of years to train nurses backed up with a systematic approach. “We must invest in the infrastructure in order to attract people to the nursing profession.

While also recommending a review of nurses’ salary, the AOC described their efforts in the society as unquantifiable.

Hence, he encouraged the nurses to see themselves as worthy ambassadors, rendering significant services to humanity.

On his part, the Centre Director of Coordination, Commodore PA Yekwe, representative of the Commandant Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), AVM IG Lubo, echoed the views of the AOC.

“Nurses are leaving the country because of the attractiveness outside. We need to invest in them by building the infrastructure. We need to entice them so that people will be attracted to the profession. We need to increase their remuneration and improve their training here and abroad,” he implored.

He, therefore, cheered the nurses to continue in their act of sacrifice to God and humanity. “I believe that with time the condition of the country will improve and nurses will eat the fruit of their labour.”

Speaking also, the Commander, 661 NAF Hospital, Air Commodore Azubuike Chukwuka called for regular training for nurses.

“The nursing profession is almost going extinct. Nurses are in short supply. The nurses should be better taken care of,” says Chukwuka.

While conceding that the medical profession is evolving, he harped on the need for continuous training of in-house nurses and otherwise.

“Nurses should not despair,” he encouraged. “They should continue to do what is right even when the remuneration is not enough. They should rather embrace the profession as a calling and service to humanity and God.”

During the programme, the nursing profession was portrayed as special, considering their daily interaction with society. Hence, the profession rides on six core values that aid better service delivery. They include care, compassion, competence, communication, courage, and commitment.

CAPTION: The commander, 661 NAF Hospital Air Commodore AN Chukwuka presenting plaque to the representative of the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, the Chief of staff, Air Vice Marshal AT Marquis

