Fuel Scarcity: NMDPRA Threatens to Shutdown Filling Stations Hoarding Fuel in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale



The Nigeria Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) has threatened to shut down filling stations hoarding Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), popularly called fuel to cause scarcity in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Coordinator, NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbe Orits Godwin, gave the warning in Lokoja, yesterday, during an interview with newsmen in his office.

Ogbe, explained that the petroleum regulatory agency was aware of the alleged dubious activities of some marketers in the state who were reported to have been hoarding fuel in order to sell to black marketers in the night at an exorbitant price.

The Coordinator however warned motorist to desist from panic buying, saying any marketer caught in the act would be sanctioned in accordance to the laws of the land.

He recalled that some filling station in Kogi State during the last fuel scarcity were shut down while others were sanctioned accordingly in accordance to the offence committed by airing marketers.

“People should not panic about the availability of fuel in Kogi State. In the next couple of days, all the queues you are seeing in our filling station will disappear. Let me use this medium to warn marketers to desist from selling petrol in the night to racketeers.

“This is a clear sabotage on government efforts in ensuring the availability of fuel in the country. We are aware that some of this filling stations have fuel but have decided to hoard it just because they want to make more money by selling fuel in the night to black marketers.

“Anyone caught will be dealt with. We are currently partnering with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) towards monitoring the activities of these marketers who intend to shortchange the people. “The public should please report any filling station that is observed to be selling above the normal pump price, hoarding fuel or selling in the night to Jerry can owners,” he added.

