FG to Honour COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes with Productivity Award…Boss Mustapha, Ihekweazu, Adamu, Adenuga, others among awardees

Onyebuchi Ezigbo



The Federal Government of Nigeria said that it will use the platform of this year’s National Productivity Awards to reward and honour those who made sacrifices during the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic to save lives of Nigerians.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who briefed journalists in his office in Abuja on plans for the 2022 National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) investiture, also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Thursday as the day for the conferment of the awards.

Ngige also said that government is using the opportunity to recognise Nigerians that have distinguished themselves as far as productivity record is concerned.

Apart from honouring COVID-19 heroes, Ngige said the award commitee has through a thorough exercise recommended recipients for the 2019 and 2020 awards respectively.

On the whole, he said the awardees are made up of 36 individuals and 10 organisations.

” We have confirmed to enrich the scope and content of the award. Thus, in this year, employers of labour will be recognised, the war against COVID-19 Ambassadors will be honoured.

“Also is a post-humours award for two Nigerians who had done the country proud in their various fields before their demise.”

Among those selected for individual awards are the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Executive Director of the National Primary HealthCare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

For the category of special COVID19 awards, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The following are to recieve special awards for the Employer of Labour; Allen Oyema, Chief Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Jim Ovia and Chinedum Anthony Okereke.

Ebola hero, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh and Babatunde Lawal will recieve post homous awards.

When asked the reason for the inclusion of Senator Abdullahi Adamu among the award recipients, Ngige said that the APC chairman was assessed and confirmed even before his election.

He said that former Nasarawa governor has distinguished himself as an employer of Labour in the agricultural sector having operated big food crop farm and poultry farm.

