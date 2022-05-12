EFCC Arrests 36 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters.

The commission said the suspects engaged in internet scams involving foreign nationals.

The suspects include: Chukwuma Destiny, Emenalom Precise, Nwaeze Obinna, Ogbonna Monday, Raymond Chigozie, Mmadu Bright, Chigozie Sixtus, Ike Joachim Uchechukwu, Ifeanyi Uzor, Iwuanyanwu Divine, Nwoke Udojah, Patrick Micheal, Chukwu Hillary, Charles Nneji, Nwachukwu Chibueze, Obinna Ajem, Egwu Williams and Samuel Michael.

Others are: Ike Joseph, Ekperi Ikechukwu, Iwwohen Ikechukwu, Joshua Emmanuel, John Dickson, Madu Sixtus, Onyemauche Tochukwu, Chibueze miracle, Precious Uchenna, Amamasim Bright, Ibeawuchi Obumneke, Ihugba Chikamso, Chima Charles, Christian Mahakwe, Okorie Arinze, Chukwu Kenechukwu , Mahakwe Charles and Chima Fidel.

They were arrested at Owerri, Imo State, following credible intelligence linking them to cyber-fraud targeting mostly foreign nationals.

Items recovered from them include several phones, laptops, international passports, one Lexus ES350 with NYCN registration number IMO 44, one Mercedes Benz GLK with registration number KTU 729 HD and one Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 720 HL.

An EFCC statement said the suspects will be charged to court as soon the investigation is concluded.

