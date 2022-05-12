Buhari Commends Okwuosa on Inauguration of Dialysis Centre in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa, on the inauguration of a world-class hospital built by his foundation, Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

Okwuosa will today (Thursday) inaugurate a multi-million dollar Cardiology Medical Centre in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, a facility adjudged to be the best in Nigeria, and which may transit to teaching hospital soon

President Buhari while reacting said the inauguration of the hospital is a demonstration of public spiritedness, love and care for the deprived and underprivileged, commending same to all high net-worth individuals round the country.

A press statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina read in part: “President Buhari describes the multi-billion naira Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital that will dispense health care to the people of Oraifite and surrounding communities as “a worthy example of partnering with government, which cannot solely meet all the essential needs of our teeming population.”

“The hospital, a general facility but with special interest in cardio-thoracic services, President Buhari notes, is a step further in the philanthropic activities of Okwuosa, long known for his humanitarian gestures to society.

“The 27-bedded free hospital, an investment in advanced medicine, President Buhari submits, is a way in which the Oilserv boss is shining the light, “and it behoves other blessed and successful people in society to follow suit.”

Emeka Okwuosa Foundation had two weeks ago held a town hall meeting about the facility. The foundation said the management would among other things, groom young talents and medical professionals in Nigeria.

Manager of the facility, Mr. Aghomishe Ogaga, while conducting journalists round the facility described the hospital as the medical hope of the South-east and Nigeria generally.

According to Ogaga, “This is a multi-million dollars investment in advanced medical science, with specialties in critical care management and automated surgery procedures.

”There are also adequate plans for transitioning to a teaching hospital in grooming young talents and medical professionals in Nigeria.

“The facility employs highly skilled medical experts in cardiology, nephrology, and critical care from all over the world. A critical health issue like open heart surgery is done here.

“Specialist doctors from the United States of America under Voom Foundation are assured to be on ground.

The cardiology equipment like digital Cath laboratories, high definition 128 slides CT scan, digital ex-ray systems, direct on bed oxygen delivery, automated ventilators, ICU unit, state-of-the-art theaters had all been installed

He said the facility was also for kidney transplant and kidney dialysis, adding that the facility would take primary and tertiary healthcare services to doorsteps of people of the South East.

