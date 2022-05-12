Anap’s Foundation Poll Skewed to Favour APC, SDP, Says Ekiti PDP

Victor Ogunje



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described as laughably tainted with fraud and personal agenda, a survey conducted on behalf of the Atedo Peterside-led Anap Foundation by NOI Polls Limited on the June 18 governorship election in the State.

The PDP, which alleged that Peterside, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was acting as a judge in his own cause, adding that, “predicting that PDP will come distant third in the election and close race between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the SDP can only happen in the mind of someone who is trying to make himself feel good in his new political party.”

Petetside had on Tuesday released an opinion poll through Anap Foundation predicting tight race for APC and SDP, with the PDP rated distant third. This had irked the main opposition party.

But the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Raphael Adeyanju said, “Even though we are doubtful that NOI Polls Limited commissioned Atedo Peterside’s Anap Foundation to carry out such survey, it is our counsel that the organisation will do itself much good by dissociating itself from such tainted and fraudulent survey, which was obviously a calculated attempt to give life to a dead horse.”

Adeyanju added: “PDP is a well-structured political party in Ekiti, with supporters across the State. The June 18 election will further establish the acceptability of our party and its candidate, Hon. Bisi Kolawole by the people of Ekiti just as it happened in 2018, but the party was robbed.

“If Atedo Peterside/SDP strategy is to help his cash-strapped party (SDP) in Ekiti to raise fund by creating a fake perception of popularity for a three months-old-party in the State that is without political structure anywhere, that is dead on arrival.”

The statement further stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a purported survey conducted by Anap Foundation for NOI Polls Limited on the June 18 governorship election in the State.

“To us, even if someone is aiming for a miracle, it should be in line with reality and the reality here in Ekiti today is that SDP can only win in the dreamland.”

