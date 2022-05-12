2023: We Need United PDP to Defeat APC, Says Imasuangbon

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has called on all members of the PDP to close ranks in order to win the presidency in next year’s general election.

Imasuangbon said the party needed unity of purpose to win majority seats in the National Assembly.

Speaking yesterday shortly after he was elected as Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State national delegate of the PDP, he urged members of the party across the country to take advantage of the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure a landslide victory at the polls to upset the planned come back of the ruling party in 2023.

Imasuangbon asked Nigerians to punish the APC with their votes for bringing hunger, deaths, high cost of living since the party came into party in 2015.

He said it was irresponsible of some political appointees to remain in office while seeking elective offices.

According to him, “this is the time for the PDP to be united. We cannot allow ourselves to be blinded by individual ambition to lose the bigger fish which is getting the party back to the villa.

“Nigerians are tired of the APC. The failure of the APC across all sectors is a pointer to the fact that we need unity in the PDP.

“I am calling on all APC political appointees to resign immediately. Their continuous stay in office against dictates of the electoral act is an insult to the generality of Nigerians.”

