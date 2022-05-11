Obaseki: How We Created 300,000 Jobs in Edo

•Says state’s residents count gains, as Ossiomo Power battles BEDC for market share

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government has created over 300, 000 direct and indirect jobs in the state in partnership with the private sector.

Obaseki, was quoted in a statement to have noted that through pragmatic reforms and interventions that have revived the state’s economic landscape and attracted more investors into Edo, the government had been able to engage more youths, create jobs and reduce unemployment.

According to him, “apart from interventions by the state’s skills development agency, EdoJobs in the information technology, manufacturing, construction and the creative industry, we have embarked on people-centric programmes that have transformed the job landscape in Edo and positively impacted the livelihoods of the people.”

He listed some of the interventions to include the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ossiomo Power Company to provide stable power to drive the state’s industrial sector; the establishment of the 6000bpd Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited, and the extensive agricultural development programmes such as the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), which have opened up the space for large scale commercial farming in the state, impacting the lives of thousands of farmers, among other initiatives.”

Meanwhile, a separate statement yesterday has disclosed that the electricity market in Edo State was taking a turn for the better as increased competition among players has created options for reliable power supply to residents, who credited Obaseki, for opening up the state for investment that has now improved their living standards.

“Checks in the Benin metropolis have revealed that the two major power distribution companies in the state, Benin Electricity Power Distribution Company (BEDC) and Ossiomo Power Company are in a fierce battle for the customers with the competition assuring better power options to residents.

“It was discovered that with the improvement of distribution infrastructure by Ossiomo Power in select areas in the Benin metropolis, residents are opting for the company’s power solution with the supply averaging 22-24hrs/day,” the statement added.

Mr. Sylvester Omorogbe, who resides in the Ugbor axis of Benin City, was quoted to have said a lot of people now opt for power supply from Ossiomo Power because of its reliability and ease of payment.

According to him, “We have just connected to Ossiomo Power. The power from the facility is stable. We get 24 hours electricity from the company, as we have a direct link to their sub-station in the area.

“In fact, if you go around, you will discover that a lot of the new houses in the area are connected to the power company. They also use it as a marketing tool to even increase the rent for their houses because the people are assured of stable power. So, for instance, those who are building serviced apartments, they rather connect to the facility than to the others available.”

