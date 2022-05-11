Insecurity: Abe Urges Govt to Create Livelihood Opportunities for Citizens





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

To tackle insecurity challenges in the country, a frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has urged the three tiers of government to invest in opportunities for citizens for better livelihood.

Abe stressed that if people are busy taking care of their genuine source of livelihood, there will be peace and stability in the society.

The former representative of Rivers South East senatorial district stated this yesterday at a one-day workshop organised by Freedom House and Associated Advisory Services Limited in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the theme: ‘The Importance of Investment: Economic and Political Implications in Rivers State’, Abe noted

that no government could achieve meaningful development and impact positively on the citizens without commitment in prudent management of its funds.

The governorship aspirant also declared that if eventually he forms a government in Rivers State, the administration would prioritise creation of opportunities that could make the citizens to make wealth.

He said: “And that is why, by the grace of God, when we work together and we create a government in Rivers State to serve the people of the state, the first responsibility of that government would be to ensure that we create opportunities for Rivers people to make money.

“And let me also say that when leaders become afraid and the citizens don’t have money, they would threaten the government. That is because they are not leading by ideas. For many years we have been here, there’s no money. But, with ideas, we have been able to keep people together.

“So, instead of threatening the citizens with hunger, poverty, you empower them because the more money and opportunities they have, and the more stable the society becomes; the more peaceful the society becomes. It is when the people are poor and have no access to wealth that the society becomes a dangerous unstable place to be for everybody.

“So, any government that actually wants peace, stability and security must invest in opportunities for the citizens to make money.”

Abe maintained that any government that claims to have enough money in its coffers spends the state fund on frivolity.

He advised participants at the event to develop business ideas, adding that without money, no government, home or business can thrive in any society.

