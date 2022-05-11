Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei Return to Host 8th AMVCAs Red Carpet



By Vanessa Obioha

The popular hosts of the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) will be returning to perform their duties on the eighth edition of the awards scheduled for Saturday, May 14. The quartert Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei – will be bringing all the gists on the red carpet for the night. The AMVCA red carpet is famed for showcasing glamorous and over-the-top fashion statements by movie stars and celebrity guests. The popular quartet will be on ground to interview attendees and catch every fashion moment as well as predictions of the biggest wins for the night.

The eighth AMVCAs will also feature the return of the Best Dressed Male and Female categories in recognition of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet and will be voted for on the night of the event. Attendees interested in this award are to be on the red carpet between 4pm and 5:30pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth. The top 20 – 10 men and 10 women – will be shortlisted by an AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram page. Fans will be given the opportunity to vote using the ‘like’ icon for their favourite, best-dressed guest. The male and female pictures with the highest ‘likes’ will win the coveted awards and announced on stage.

