2023: Gombe PDP Assures Peter Obi of Support to Realise Dream for Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Apparently satisfied with his intended approach to tackle Nigeria’s socioeconomic challenges, the Chairman of Gombe State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Abnon Kwaskebe, has assured one of the party’s Presidential Aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, of Gombe delegates’ support.

Kwaskebe told Obi after he and other Gombe State PDP delegates were dazzled with data, facts and figures of how Nigeria got to its present predicament and how the aspirant intended to get the country out of the woods.

The meeting between the aspirant and all the PDP delegates took place at the Gombe State PDP Secretariat, along Bauchi Road in Gombe.

According to Kwaskebe, “the delegates from Gombe State will give you that opportunity to bring our country out of these problems.”

Earlier, Obi, one of PDP’s Presidential aspirants, told the delegates that the country is where it is today because of long neglect of its productive population.

He said: “We’ve had leadership problems because we didn’t invest in our young men yesterday. They were denied opportunity of a means of livelihood and they are taking their revenge today on the society.”

He described as a very unfortunate situation where, “we can no longer feed ourselves as Nigerians because we can no longer go to our farms due to insecurity.”

He said that Nigeria’s government kept on burrowing everyday and attributing it for capital projects, whereas, there is none to show.

Regrettably, he said, “servicing our debts is taking 90 percent of our money even amidst high prices in the market, making feeding now a big problem.”

In an interview with newsmen, Mr. Obi said his first, second and third priority if given the mandate would be education.

According to him, “education is the most important investment any nation can give to its people and for me, the problems we have today are caused by people we didn’t educate yesterday.

“I am not undermining health, I have to focus on Human Development Index, with long life expectancy which is health, education and per capital income which is bringing people out of poverty.”

