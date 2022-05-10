House Re-amends Electoral Act Wednesday

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives will Wednesday, May 11 hold an emergency plenary session to re-amend the electoral act which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 25, 2022.

The lawmakers had on May 4 adjourned plenary to May 24, to enable the lawmakers hoping for reelection take part in party primaries scheduled for May 22.

In a circular issued by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, he said the session became necessary to amend a fundamental error in the Act.

The circular read: “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby reconvenes for an emergency plenary session against tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 11:00am. This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act. The House regrets this short notice and implores all members to be present.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

