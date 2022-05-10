2023: Tinubu Woos Masari, APC Delegates in Katsina

•Vows to unite Nigeria if elected president

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday said he joined the 2023 presidential race to unite Nigeria and bring security and economic stability in the country.

The APC chieftain vowed to adopt strategies to tackle the current security challenges besetting the north-east, north-west and other regions of the country, saying the carnage must end.

He described the ongoing industrial action by members of the Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as unacceptable, insisting that it was prolonging the education of Nigerian students.

Tinubu, who spoke during a visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari and leaders of the APC at the Government House, Katsina, appealed to delegates and members of the party to support his presidential ambition.

The former Lagos State governor explained that the unity, progress and development of Nigeria irrespective of tribal, religious and geo-political locations would remain his ultimate goals when he becomes the president.

He reiterated that if elected as president in 2023, education, agricultural and industries revitalisation would remain his cardinal objectives in his first days in office.

Tinubu insisted that he has the track records, experience, training and the vision of changing the nation from its current poverty status to prosperity.

He said: “I joined the presidential race to unite Nigeria not to divide Nigeria. I come to bring you hope, prosperity, happiness, joy and stability. That is my message. In brotherhood we will stand to defeat terrorists, banditry, insecurity and poverty.

“They said Buhari cannot win the presidency. We worked together and he won. Second one, they all abandoned him, we say no; he has his second term. And he said the thing is over anybody who wants it can run.

“Anybody can run but not everybody can become President. You have to have the track records, experience, vision, training and the developmental programme, a vision of changing a nation from poverty to prosperity.

“Four years of university should be four years. Some of our children are spending six to 10 years in school. Strike is not acceptable. We will spend resources and investment necessary to move education forward in this country.”

He lamented the spate of abandoned projects in the country, saying he would enumerate and complete those that were meaningful and promising for the economic recovery of the country.

