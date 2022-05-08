Osinbajo Visits South-east, Says Buhari’s Govt Fixing Nigeria’s Security Architecture

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that apart from implementing socio-economic measures for the benefit of the Nigerian people and national development, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has taken important steps to re-engineer the country’s security architecture, stressing that the fruits are imminent.



Osinbajo stated this weekend in Awka, Anambra State capital while speaking with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in continuation of his engagements with APC delegates and stakeholders across the country.

The vice president assured that with the re-engineering of the security architecture, Nigerians will begin to see the fruits of that, especially with the acquisition of more platforms – mobile platforms, air platforms, and, of course, technology, that will be useful in resolving some of these problems.



Responding to questions from delegates, he restated his experience in government, noting that after serving as vice president and being exposed to several aspects of governance by President Buhari, he knows that God made this possible so that he would serve the people as president.



Applauding Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwumah Soludo for his wealth of experience, Osinbajo said the governor has been a friend for many years, adding that he has sought his advice well before he became one of the members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.



He said, “We are looking forward to working with you; and I believe that all will be well with our country and Anambra State. Everyone is looking to Anambra state; this is one of the major hubs of industry, especially small businesses; and a place where we expect to see very significant contributions to national economy.”



Soludo, who expressed excitement and hope of a cordial working relationship with the Vice President, said the vice president has been instrumental in promoting MSMEs and youth development.



The governor however appealed that all the progressives should come together to build a better Nigeria and make it work, adding that if all the 36 states of the Federation work, Nigeria works.



He said: “You have been to Anambra severally, but the one that I was part of, in receiving you, and the one dear to my heart, was when you came to commission the shoe factory (at Ogbunike). Our government is about promoting made in Anambra, made in Nigeria (products). You came to empower us with that, with the MSMEs and thousands of youths and the less privileged in that particular industry.



“I also commend the VP for his efforts in government and for steering the National Economic Council, as its chairman. And in that capacity, I must state that Mr. Vice President, also coordinating several of the special intervention programmes of the federal government, has been leading us well. In various areas and capacities where he has been assigned to do that, he has acted excellently.”

