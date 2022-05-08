Osimhen Helps Napoli Defeat Stubborn Torino

Super Eagles attacker, Victor Osimhen, put up a decent shift in attack yesterday to help Napoli secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Torino as they look to end their Serie A campaign on a high.

The Partenopeans were indomitable the last time they took to the pitch, destroying Sassuolo 6-1 at the Maradona ground in Naples. However, they faced a tricky tie against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nonetheless, Napoli showed class from the start, applying a lot of pressure on the Bulls. The Partenopeans recorded four accurate shots in the first period, two of which were from Osimhen’s boots. Unfortunately, Torino goalkeeper Etrit Berisha was up to the task, maintaining a wall between the sticks.

The second half saw both teams go at each other, with half chances falling to both teams. Captain Lorenzo Insigne fluffed his lines in the 61st minute as he missed a spot-kick.

Nonetheless, Fabian Ruiz saved his blushes 12 minutes later. He capitalised on a mistake from the Torino defence, and with support from Osimhen, who served as a decoy, Ruiz fired home past Berisha.

Luciano Spalleti’s lads kept a strong defence; even Osimhen dropped back to help his backline.

Napoli held out for the remainder of the game to see out the 1-0 victory.

The Partenopeans need just one more victory to secure the third spot.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

