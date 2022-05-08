Nine Designers to Storm the AMVCA Runway Today

The eight-day festivity of the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) officially kicked off last night with the opening gala. Today, May 8, the first AMVCA runway will take place at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The runway will parade nine designers from the ‘Design for the Stars’ competition. They include Oseluse Okpamen (Hollerose), Omowunmi Pillot, Sophie Chamberlain, Azeezat Alawusa, Obinna Omeruo, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Amy Aghomi and Ikechukwu Nwosu.

The designers were coached by some of Nigeria’s established and leading designers: Mai Atafo, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi and Adebayo Oke-Lawal.

The fashion show will put the spotlight on authentic African fashion in acknowledgement of the pivotal role of fashion in the growth of the African film and TV Industry. The first-ever AMVCA runway show is sponsored by Pepsi and Lush Hair.

