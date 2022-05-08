How Hon. Abiodun Faleke Became the Most Powerful Politician in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Camp

HighLife

Smart people are always respected anywhere they go in this world. It may seem as if they have nothing to do, represent, or contribute. But hold on for a little while and you will see them rise from the ashes of oblivion. This is the case for Hon Abiodun James Faleke. After so many years in the shadows, things are looking up and bright for him once again.

There is no arguing the fact that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the most promising candidates for the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria. Political analysts are drawing a contrast between him and two others and claiming that the mantle of the presidency cannot fall anywhere else. But what does this mean for the supporters of these individuals?

For Tinubu, it means that Faleke is on his way to the very top. Once again, it is clear that Faleke’s rise to power cannot be hindered. Even now, although he plays the part of a humble person without falling out of character, the fact is that Faleke is currently the most powerful individual in the camp of Tinubu. From this, one can see that power always follows quickness of mind, yes, but also the strength of character.

Today, there is no place you will see Tinubu without Faleke walking beside or behind him. Faleke has become Asiwaju’s shadow and right-hand man. And what happens with such people when their lords become kings? They rise to the position of lords.

It is true that Faleke has not been in the limelight for a while. The last time he went all out in the political game was when he contested for governor in Kogi State and lost to Yahaya Bello. Bello is another presidential candidate, so one can conclude that Faleke only has president-class individuals as friends and associates.

Thus, in becoming Tinubu’s campaign manager, Faleke has carved a path out for himself.

