UTME 2022 Begins Nationwide with 1.7m Candidates

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced yesterday, nationwide with the total number of 1.7 million candidates writing the entrance exams that will end on May 16.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a total of 1,761,338 candidates that successfully registered for the examination in 755 registered computer based centres were taking the examination.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said the board had put in place all measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Fabian said that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall, using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy.

He further said that the ban on prohibited items was still in force, hence called on candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of JAMB’s code of conduct.

Benjamin identified banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewelry, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

