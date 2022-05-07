The Quintessential Rotarian Adeyemo at 70

Olumide Lawal

Some were born great while some attain greatness. One of those who attained greatness through doggedness and grace is Oloye Asiwaju Ayodele Adeyemo. Born in Ede, Osun State on 08 May, 1952, Ayodele was not born with a silver spoon hence he struggled to be great in his endeavours.

Little Ayodele lived his early years in Ogobi, a suburb of Ede until 1960, when he started schooling in Iwo.

Living with his guardian, Pa D. M Ogunrinade. Ayodele developed a passionate interest in schooling as a young lad, an interest that goaded him into acquiring many academic laurels in all reputable secondary and tertiary institutions he attended. He is a veteran broadcaster, a public speaker, a socio-political analyst, counselor, a seasoned administrator, a public relations practitioner/consultant with varied experiences in both private and public services.

Ayodele’s love for qualitative education led him to various institutions of learning where he graduated in flying colours. Among schools attended by Ayodele of the Mapo Arogun clan were the University of Ibadan where he obtained Bachelor of Science Degree (1977) and Masters of Science (1981); Nigeria Institute of Journalism, where he earned a Post Graduate Diploma, 1995 with specialization in Advertising; Baptist High School, Iwo, in, 1972 and Iwo Grammar School, Iwo, where he obtained his West African School Certificate, in 1969.

Right from his early years in the secondary school, he demonstrated sterling leadership qualities which led to his appointment as the Labour Prefect. While he was at the University of Ibadan, Ayodele was elected as a member of the Students Representative Council, the legislative arm of the Student Union Government.

As a trade unionist, Ayodele served as the Publicity Secretary of Oyo State Council of Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union (RATTAWU) in 1983.

Hard work they say is the answer to poverty, hence Ayodele worked in many organizations and held many positions of trust and responsibility among which was primary school teacher in variou schools,in 1970 including Baptist High School, Ede, 1973-1974; Broadcastings Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), 1978-1990 and the National Drug Law Enfocemet (NDLEA), 1990-1994.

Ayodele retired from the NDLEA in 1994 as the Acting Deputy Director of Drug Demand Reduction Division As the pioneer Head of Public Enlightenment Department of the agency, he coordinated all the public enlightenment projects and campaign against drug abuse and trafficking.

After retirement, Ayodele ventured into Media Production and Management, a business that saw production and sponsorship of radio, television and documentary programmes for international organisation such as UNDCP.

He was Head of Public Relations Department of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State (formerly LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo). Ayodele started the Public Relations Department and developed the public relations policies, objectives and plans of the Uniosun teaching Hospital hitherto known as Lautech teaching hospital which has given the obscure hospital a now dinstinct identity and image.

Ayodele is well tavelled and has attended many professional and specialized courses and seminars both nationally and internationally. He has travelled widely in Nigeria and to India, UK and United States as a participant, resource person, or consultant.

Ayodele has won many accolades from many institutions and organisations including the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, 2009; the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo; Senior Association of Universities Teaching Hospital, Research Institutes & Allied Institutions (SAUTHRIAI) and the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

He has also won the Paul Harrison Fellowship Award of Rotary International; Distinguished Icon of Selfless Services Award by Rotary Club, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and Award of Excellence as a Veteran Broadcaster by Agidigbo 88.7 Fm, Ibadan.

The best of service is the one dedicated to humanity. This prompted Ayodele into serving humanity wholeheartedly. A committed and passionate member of Ede Descendants Union;

Chairman, Organizing Committee, pioneer edition of Agbale Hall of Fame, Ede (2010) and Chairman, Ogobi Electricity Project under CSDP-World Bank Scheme.

The scheme was executed thoroughly with unflinching commitment and unquestionable accountability

He is a rotarian of note, who has occupied various positions in the rotary club. As a passionate Christian, he has served in several church ministries in any community he lived in. His family and few others had the grace of being foundation members of Glory Baptist Church, Wakajaye, Ibadan in 1994.

Just as Joshua said…”but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord”, (Joshua 24:15).., Ayodele and his family remain determined to continue to serve his Lord to the end.

Ayodele has interest in resolving social problems especially on educational developments and youth affairs. He is noted for brokering peace and encouraging harmonious relationships among friends and colleagues.

He is passionate about projects and programmes designed to bring improved health care and general developments to the grassroots. Aside from being an avowed humanitarian and a committed Rotarian, Ayodele is a Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP).

His activities, doggedness, humility and transparency was rewarded when Ayodele and his lovely wife, Olufunmilayo, were conferred with the honorary titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Ogobi Land by His Royal Highness Oba AbdulWasiu Iwaloye Abidoye, Ologobi of Ogobi, with the support of His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, Timi Agbale Of Edeland on March 17, 2021, for their committed contributions to the development of the town and unparalleled leadership.

As you clock seventy on the land of the living, we pray God to grant you sound health so that you worship your God the more.

Happy birthday Ayodele Adeyemo.

