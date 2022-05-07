Lush Hair Fetes Nigerian Women on Workers’ Day

Omolabake Fasogbon

In celebrating 2022 workers’ day, indigenous extension brand, Lush Hair extended a free hair make-over service to Nigerian women in their respective offices.

The organisation stated that the service, which was offered to both staff and management of visited companies, aimed to appreciate Nigerian women for their spirit and commitment in making themselves useful for the greater good of the society.

The gesture was spread among five sectors of the economy, with one organisation selected from each sector for the treatment.

The benefitting companies included: Keystone Bank, Halogen Security Company, Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Eura Care Wellness Centre and State Junior School, Alimosho.

With the hashtag #LUSHedAtWork, the brand made a grand set up at each of the organisations on different occasions. Beyond the opportunity of free hair makeovers, the women were also excited with thrilling games and gifts items.

Speaking on the act, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar stated that the initiative also aimed to make up for the missed beauty routine of workers that could be due to work pressure and other demands.

She said, ”We understand the busy schedule and demanding nature associated to the chosen industries, especially for women whose attention is equally required in other facets of life such as; home front pressures, extended family & friends demands, and most essentially personal look maintenance.

“Although we are a female centric brand, we didn’t just limit it to female workers, but extended the gesture to the men who also went home with gift bags for their wives and female partners. Labour Day is a reminder for us that these are the real architects of our society, and they deserve their due respect.”

Responding, Division Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Keystone Bank, Mrs. Izore Bamawo commended Lush Hair for the initiative and for putting the bank on its partners list.

At the end of the exercise, no fewer than 1000 women benefitted from the exercise. Over 250 women directly enjoyed the hair makeover opportunity while over 750 goodie bags were distributed to others including men who stood in for their women.

