Niger-Delta Pageantry Strips Queen of Crown for Alleged Misconduct

Mary Nnah

FONDCUP Nigeria Limited and Ethel Women Initiative, organisers of the Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant, (FONDCUP) has withdrawn the adornment decorated on Miss Grace Ekrakene, the second runner up of the pageant for the 2021/2022 edition over alleged gross misconduct.

Ekrakene was alleged to have used the organisation to take money from people and refused to show remorse when called to order.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the organisers of the event expressed regret for taking such an extreme action, which according to them, “had to be done in order to address the former queen’s excesses”.

The Manager of FONDCUP queens, Mr Anugboba Ehijiele in his statement said, “Due to her misconduct, her position and benefits as the 2nd Runner Up of Face Of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant for 2021/2022 is hereby withdrawn from her. She is no longer a crowned queen or a member of any sort of the FONDCUP brand henceforth.”

The organisers explained that other friendly measures were used in an attempt to address the issue but didn’t yield any meaningful result, as Miss Grace Ekrakene did not pay attention to the various counsel to ensure that the moral values and cultural norms imbibed by the organisation be projected.

Also, the Convener of the cultural pageant, Miss Elizabeth Era, explained further that the FONDCUP Pageant was initiated to change the face of the beauty pageant, as they aimed at effecting a positive change on societal values about pageantry and equally promote our cultural heritage and values.

Era added that the organisation provided the necessary resources and an enabling environment, where the young maidens had gained empowerment, and enlightenment and equally embraced the importance of having uniqueness, diverse cultural heritage, and values, preaching peace and togetherness in the region.

