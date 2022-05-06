News in Photographs: S’West APC Leaders Meet Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants

A meeting of South West leaders of the All Progressives Congress with presidential aspirants from the zone is under way in Lagos.



The meeting convened by former Governors Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba is holding at the State House, Marina.

In attendance are APC presidential aspirants from the zone, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi and former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.



Also attending the meeting are Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Works Minister Babatunde Fashola, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor Dapo Abiodun, APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, former Governor Gbenga Daniel and Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo, among others.



Though the agenda of the meeting was not announced, it was gathered that the meeting was aimed at addressing rhe rising number of presidential aspirants from.the zone on the platform of APC.

