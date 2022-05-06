Mary Ikoku Joins House of Reps Race for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency

Rebecca Ejifoma

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a philanthropist and public advocate, Mary Ikoku, has joined the House of Representatives race to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Ikoku, the CEO of Access Media Limited and Founder of Emerge Women Development Initiative, obtained expression of interest and nomination forms under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the primaries in the next few weeks.

The advocate said she was desirous of ensuring quality representation of her people. “My people have endured over 20 years of misrule and have remained without any visible developmental experience. Yet there have been those who have led the state in the past and present.

“Yet youths have remained without jobs, women are left to struggle while men have to go through rough paths to cater for their families.”

With her recent traditional title by the Ohafia community as ‘Nwanyi bu Ihe’, Ikoku assured the community of her readiness to show the way and put more smiles on their faces than she has done through her philanthropic programmes.

On why she threw her hat in the ring, the philanthropist highlighted, “Over the years, I have sat like many, on the side-lines of politics, just doing the little I can.

“I have come to realise by my various interactions and work within my community and in development institutions, that there is room to do and achieve much more that will positively impact on the people and our communities.”

According to her, it is her belief that to be solely satisfied with personal comfort in the midst of the retrogression is not only being selfish but grossly under-utilising the talents and abilities that God has given “Us to serve and contribute meaningfully to the development of our community and nation”.

This personal philosophy, she continued, has greatly influenced and channeled her thoughts and actions.

She added: “My vision and commitment in this endeavour is for the people. Beyond politics, it is my passion to feel and understand the pulse of the people – our thoughts, expectations and understanding of the course set before us and the way forward.”

Ikoku further recounted that they have endured governance that had for too long been less than capable of delivering its promises or meeting the desires of the people for basic development.

We have groped in the dark for far too long. “I am Nwanyi bu Ihe, ihe ga adi na Arochukwu-Ohafia Constituency come 2023,” she declared, describing herself as a strong voice for the constituency, “I will speak for you and represent you well”.

Afterwards, Ikoku visited the APC National Secretariat in Abuja where she met with the National Women leader, Betta Edu, in a rousing reception.

While hailing the House of Representatives hopeful at the meeting, the elated women leader expressed optimism that Ikoku would, beyond clinching an APC ticket, win at the general election.

Edu, who repeatedly pledged to continuously support Ikoku’s aspiration, said it was high time women of proven character were entrusted with public positions.

