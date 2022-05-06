Gov Yahaya Sues for Calm as Youth Clash Claims Three in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for calm in the wake of a clash that ensued between two factions of youths which claimed three lives during Sallah Durbar procession by a group of horse riders through Jekadafari in the state capital yesterday evening.

The governor, while condemning the senseless act, commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones, and prayed for quick recovery of those injured.

According to a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general

Press Affairs,Government House in Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the governor directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said: “We condemn in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families. We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book.

“The government, therefore, wishes to categorically warn the citizens, especially youths, against any act that would undermine the prevailing peace and tranquility of the state.

Yahaya, who had earlier led a delegation to the funeral prayer for two of the deceased at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, vowed to continue do everything necessary to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

