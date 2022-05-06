Cedrus Africa Positions to Bridge Infrastructure Gap, Meet Investors’ Expectation

Kayode Tokede

Cedrus group Africa, yesterday said it is positioned to bridge infrastructure gaps in Africa, while delivering innovative financial advisory solutions to corporations, institutional investors and private clients across Africa and in the diaspora.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Group CEO & MD, Cedrus group Africa, Mr. Olubusayo Adeniyi said the Pan-African financial and investment institution discovered that Africa has not been investing destination, stressing that the firm existed with the objective of using innovative solutions to attract investment to Africa.

He noted that the company in its one-year of existence has provided innovative solutions to both government, institutions, corporations and individuals.

According to him, “We have also facilitated investment processes for African entities and investors.

“Take Nigeria for an example, there are so many opportunities but we are faced with infrastructural gaps ranging from the health sector, and other numerous needs of human beings.

“We existed to bridge these gaps and see how to bring resources together to meet the gaps and invest in individuals.”

He expressed that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have a lot of potential to drive the country’s infrastructural development, stressing that Cedrus group Africa has seen opportunities in the SMEs sector.

“We are coming up with a product that is centred on bringing minds to discuss SMEs financing. Within our experience, most SMEs are doing very well but lack the knowledge of what it takes to move to another level in order to play a critical role in the local economy and Africa at large. We have identified those deficiencies and are ready to bridge that gap”, he said.

Adeniyi disclosed that the firm aimed at unveiling Cedrus5000 Africa SMEs innovative products within the SMEs space in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

He explained further that the aim is to position SMEs to meet expectations of the global economy.

He added that, “We have identified some companies and we are going to make the offer open to as many SMEs that want to partner in a move to develop that space.”

He also disclosed that the firm has secured a microfinance license to onboard interested SMEs into the Cedrus5000 Africa innovative product.

