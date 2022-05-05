Zulum Gets N50m from 179 Associations to Purchase Nomination Form



Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has been presented with a cheque of N50 million by 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies to purchase his expression of interest and nomination forms for re-election.

The associations with thousands of members had weeks ago begun to gather contributions from members and made public an account number to which money should be deposited.

Presenting the N50 million cheque, the Spokesperson of the Coalition, Mr. Awaji Bukar, said that the contributions, some of which came from as low as N1,000 by some of their members, was to raise the fund for the purchase of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governor expression of interest and nomination form as a show of their appreciation to Governor Zulum for his purposeful leadership to the good people of Borno State.

He disclosed that the donations came from many registered members of over 179 clubs, associations and professional bodies across the state, stating that Zulum administration has, in three years, recorded more than 600 capital projects and introduced far reaching policies and programmes that include ongoing resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees in more than 10,000 newly built houses and thousands of rehabilitated homes.

Zulum in his response, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the groups and said that he was particularly impressed with those who gave N1,000 from their meagre resources.

He, however, assured the groups that his administration, if elected for a second term, would build more infrastructures and invest far more in commerce, vocational education, job, and wealth creation, among others.

Zulum also noted that with the increased stability across the state, the enormous amount spent on providing livelihood to the vulnerable would be channeled to providing developmental projects.

The State Chairman of APC, Mr. Ali Dalori, commended the groups for their sacrifices and for identifying with the APC in Borno State.

