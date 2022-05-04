Insurgents Attack Chibok, Dislodge Troops in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Fighters of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) yesterday attacked Kautukari, a community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents reportedly invaded the community around 6pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically.

As at the time of filling this report, the suspected ISWAP fighters were setting houses ablaze while locals fled into the bush for safety.

Soldiers stationed at a military Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Kada, two kilometres away from Kautukari, were said to have been dislodged.

It was, however, gathered that troops of 117 Battalion in Chibok town were mobilised to the area.

Kautukari is 17km away from Chibok town.

The army was yet to react to the development.

