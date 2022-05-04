Illicit Drugs: Bayelsa Monarch, Community Leaders Raid Sales Spots





Olusegun Samuel

Traditional Ruler of the Okpoama community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, King Emmanuel Ebitimi Banigo, has sanctioned the raid on spots used by drug peddlers.

The monarch also approved the flogging of boys indecently dressed in the community in order to bring sanity to the community.

The community youths and chiefs led by the Chairman of the Chiefs Council, Chief

Inikio Sam Sele-Dede, while carrying out the directives of the monarch, demolished 14 drug peddling points and seize illicit drugs suspected to be cannabis popularly known as India Hemp, benzos, cocaine, LSD and codeine found in such spots.

It was gathered that the decision to move against the illicit drug spots in the community was provoked by the rising use of drug by youths in the community with unprovoked tendencies for violence and indecent dressing.

THISDAY also gathered that the raid, which was carried out in the early hours of last Sunday, was welcomed by jubilation among the community folks who joined the team to effect the demolition of the illicit drug spots.

A source within Okpoama community confirmed that scores of youths with strange haircuts and saggy trousers were apprehended, while those with indecent dressing were flogged, those with strange haircut had their hair shaved publicly.

Speaking at end of the exercise, Chief Sam Sele-Dede said the community forbids drug peddling and consumption, saying anybody caught will be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

He commended the resilience and commitment of the people of the community in checking drug peddling and consumption, and called on hard drug dealers to keep off the community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

