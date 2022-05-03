Army Chief Lauds Troops for Combating Terrorists in Sokoto LG



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has commended the troops fighting terrorists in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Yahaya, during his visit to the troops Tuesday, said he was elated by their performance that has brought peace to the troubled area.

He stated that the Nigerian Army is determined to bring an end to terrorism and criminality in the country.

He explained that the aim of his visit is to evaluate the successes of various operations in troubled areas of the country.

“My Sallah gift to all of you is to neutralize these terrorists, kidnappers, insurgents and bring their weapons to me,” he stated.

He said that the federal government will do everything possible in providing them with all necessary support and logistics to enable them effectively discharge their duties.

“I bring greetings from the president, Chief of Defence, Naval and Air Staff to you. They all acknowledge your sacrifice.

“Let me tell you, these monsters are not invisible, they are living in the bush, on the mountains and forest. Be at alert,” he added

He stated that the large number of people who returned home in the affected areas attested to the fact that the operation is yielding positive results.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for providing the enabling support.

As part of the visit, the COAS laid the foundation of the Nigerian Forward Operating Base at Isa.

Earlier, Yahaya, during a courtesy call on Governor Tambuwal at the Government House, Sokoto, lauded the governor for the logistics support and provision of land at Isa for the military barracks.

Tambuwal thanked the COAS for the tremendous achievement of the military at Illela, Tangaza, Dange/Shuni and Tureta Local Government Areas of the state.

At the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abukakar III,the COAS applauded the monarch for his fatherly and professional advice.

He said he was at the palace to seek his royal blessing and also commiserate with him over the death Magajin Garin Sokoto.

Responding, the Sultan thanked Yahaya for the visit and urged the Army Chiefto provide modern equipment for the troops, adding that there is need for moral boosting of the troops.

He further advised the COAS to listen to the suggestions of junior soldiers on the field, saying there is need to change tactics and strategy that could yield positive results.

