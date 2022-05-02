Update: Six Bodies Recovered from Collapsed 3-Storey Building

*Another 3-storey building shows signs of imminent collapse

Rebecca Ejifoma

Six bodies including three females were, Monday, recovered from the rubbles of the collapsed three-storey building at 24 Ibadan Street, Oyingbo area of Lagos.

Among the dead people are a mother and her 28 year old son and an elderly woman with hearing impairment. 23 people have been rescued so far

Since the tragic incident at 9.48pm on Sunday, search and rescue operations have been on until this morning.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, gave more details. “The rescued people are seven children and 16 adults.”

He noted that nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged. “They returned to the acne but they were taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and trauma counselling being arranged for them by the Nigeria Red Cross operations are ongoing.”

While the team of rescuers are trying to save more lives trapped in the debris, another three-storey building at 100 Lagos Street, about 200 metres away from the current scene, has been said to show signs of distress.

“The building had also been marked as distressed. But the occupants were deviant.

However, the building has been sealed and occupants evacuated by Officers of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA),” Farinloye said.

*See photo of the building before the collapse on Ibadan Street Ebute Metta Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

