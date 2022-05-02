Ogoni Host Communities to Drag HYPREP to EFCC over $366million Clean-up Funds

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Dissatisfied with the activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in dispensing funds for the clean of Ogoniland, host communities under the aegis of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), has threatened to drag the agency before the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The group called for a review of the clean-up exercise to ensure effective remediation of oil impacted sites in the area.

The host communities gave the threat to approach EFCC during a stakeholders’ meeting with the theme, “Final Declaration,” held in Port Harcourt.



President of OLI, Dr. Douglas Fabeke who read the eight page-document, at the meeting noted with dismay, that there was nothing tangible to justify the alleged $366million so far expended on the clean-up exercise.



Fabeke threatened to invite EFCC, to investigate the activities of the HYPREP over the clean-up exercise.

“Dissatisfaction with the High Level of Misappropriation of Ogoni Clean-up Fund by HYPREP: We and the entire Ogoni people express our high level of dissatisfaction with the way and manner the funds meant for the clean-up of the Ogoni environment have been misappropriated by HYPREP.



“Available records show that so far, a total sum of $366 million has been released to HYPREP for the clean-up of the Ogoni environment. The said sum was released to HYPREP through the Ogoni Trust Fund.



“However, despite the release of these funds, there is nothing to show and HYPREP has refused to give the Ogoni people upon whose behalf the funds were released, a proper account of how the money has been utilised after several years.



“We, therefore, call on HYPREP to within fourteen days, render a proper account to the Ogoni people otherwise we shall invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-graft agencies to investigate HYPREP,” Fabeke added.



While calling for the provision of portable water and a comprehension health initiative to assess the health condition of the people, the group also urged the federal government to support individuals and corporate bodies who are willing to invest, to boost the economy of Ogoni.



On Shell facilities still visible in Ogoni land, the people called for the de-commissioning of such facilities to forth stall further degradation of the environment and urged the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to implement the federal government directive on the Oil Mining License 11 oil block.



“Decommissioning of Shell Petroleum and Development Company Facilities in Ogoni Land: SPDC oil facilities and assets have been left abandoned and unattended since the year 1993 when SPDC ceased oil operation in Ogoni and their continued presence has continued to cause a great health hazard, environmental and safety risk to the farmers, fishermen and the entire people of Ogoni.



“It is based on the above that the UNEP Report particularly on page 16, specifically recommended that the SPDC should conduct a comprehensive review of its assets in Ogoni land and develop an Asset Integrity Management plan for Ogoni land and decommissioning plan of these assets which plan should be communicated to the Ogoni people.



“However, SPDC has refused and neglected to decommission these assets neither has it developed any asset integrity management plan on these assets.

“We, therefore, call on the federal government of Nigeria to beacon on SPDC to with immediate effect, decommission all her assets in Ogoni land has lost the license to operate OML 11,” he added.

