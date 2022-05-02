In Sallah Message, Buhari Says Battle against Terrorism over Soon



*Assures military of adequate funding to fight insecurity

*CAN: policy on surrendered criminals counterproductive

*Police deploy 5,000 personnel at praying grounds in Nasarawa

*Govs, Atiku, Saraki, senators, others identify with Muslims



Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Kingsley Nwezeh, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja,

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, appraised the security situation in the country and claimed that the battle against terrorism in some parts of the country had begun to yield fruitful result and would soon be over. Buhari stated this in his Eid-el-Fitri message.

The president assured the military that necessary funds would be made available to them to aide their fight against security challenges facing the country.



But the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) queried the federal government’s policy on arrested and surrendered terrorists, saying it is counterproductive. CAN, however, rejoiced with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all Muslims as they celebrated this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.



That was as Nasarawa State Police Command, yesterday, said it had deployed over 5,000 police personnel to provide security at Eid prayer grounds across the state today. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adesina Soyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Lafia by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramham Nansel.



Prominent politicians, including governors; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, have identified with Muslims across the world as they marked the end of Ramadan.

Buhari directed increased coordination and cooperation among security agencies for effective operation in the face of mounting challenges to the government’s effort to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.



In a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists, who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam, is approaching its conclusion. The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.



“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those, who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the North-east. It is a long process. Yet, it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.



“With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North-central states, where the latest military acquisitions and the Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.



“The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South-south, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed. While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.



“In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South-east, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements, have in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.”



Shehu also spoke on the on-going war against drug abuse in the country, stressing that the reinvigoration of the war against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is showing positive results. He said this was demonstrated by the arrest of over 12, 300 offenders, including seven drug barons, conviction of 1,400, counselling, and rehabilitation of about 8,000 drug users.

CAN urged the federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and surrendered terrorists, as the policy appeared to be counterproductive.



In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, CAN, while congratulating Muslims on the end of the Ramadan, also told the federal government, “Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.



“We know that it is those who fight and kill on religion basis that are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country. It is these pseudo-Muslims, who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God, who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.



“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).”

It called on the federal government to “reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists, simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive.”



Nasarawa State Police Command, aside deploying over 5,000 of its men to the prayer grounds across the state, added that Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit has also been deployed to sweep all the Eid grounds before prayer commences.

Govs, Atiku, Saraki, Senators, Others Identify With Muslims

Ahmed Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urged adherents of the Islamic religion to pray for the security and peace of Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-el- fitr. Lawan made the appeal in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday. He stated, “We should also continue to pray for security and peace in our beloved country, Nigeria, and in the world at large. As Nigerians, let us engage in what is right and avoid whatever is forbidden by our faith, and be good representatives of our faith.”

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, called on Nigerians to strengthen the bond of love despite their religious differences, saying love is the prerequisite for binding unity in any diverse society.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message, the former vice president appealed to Nigerians to develop the spirit of tolerance and respect towards one another, despite their ethnic and religious differences.



Atiku stressed, “We should use religion as an instrument for creating unity, love and harmony rather than using it to feed hate and intolerance, which usually results in needless conflicts. Let’s not allow selfish politicians and people of bad faith to divide us and use us as fighting tools for their own sinister agendas.”

Anyim Pius Anyim

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, while felicitating with Muslims, thanked Almighty Allah for “granting our Moslem brothers and sisters” the grace to fulfil the important religious obligation this year.

In a statement signed personally, Anyim expressed strong belief that the Almighty God would accept the sacrifice of Ramadan, and bless the adherents and Nigeria.

Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, advised Nigerians to support the numerous prayers they had made during the holy month concerning the nation with positive attitudes necessary for nation building.



In a statement by head of Saraki’s media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former senate president said Ramadan was Almighty Allah’s way of teaching humanity the attitude of living a virtuous life, where people kept away from all forms of impurities and experienced denial of several forms of comfort to appreciate what the less privileged experienced as they suffered deprivation.



“While all of us seek to stay away from activities that are injurious to our health, our nation, and our fellow human beings and seek to live a decent life during the fasting period, we should make this solemn and God-fearing way of life a permanent thing,” he said.

Chibuike Amaechi

Minister of Transportion and presidential hopeful, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, wished for answered prayers to all of Nigeria’s problems as Muslims celebrated Eid el Fitri. Amaechi, who commended Muslims in his message, said, “We pray for answers to prayers offered for our country and all families during the Ramadan season. Let us also reflect on its significance as we go about the Salah celebrations; and continue to pray for peace, security and the economic growth of Nigeria.

“To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, may the blessings of the Ramadan season be your present reality. Congratulations and Happy Eid el Fitri.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Nigerians, especially, Muslim faithful in the country, as they celebrated Eid-el-Fitri, marking the end of the 30 days of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Sanwo-Olu, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, enjoined Muslims in Lagos State to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence, and remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the state, saying Lagos is noted for religious harmony.

Abubakar Badaru

Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in their relationship during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

Badaru, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Print Media), Ahmad Danyaro, further enjoined Nigerians to increase their charitable endeavours, perseverance, and spiritual intercession for the nation.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, called on Muslims and, indeed, all Nigerians, to continue to pray fervently to God for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country, even as he wished the Muslim faithful the blessings and guidance of Allah.



While urging Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and sacrifice, which are the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, Ugwuanyi prayed for a peaceful and pleasant celebration, stressing that the significance of the Islamic event towards the enhancement of peace, security, unity and progress of the nation is enduring.

Ben Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (SWA) on the essence of the religious obligation, insisting, “This is the time, more than ever before, to connect to the virtue of love, compassion, unity and generosity, which Prophet Muhammed (SWA) symbolises and which the holy month of Ramadan taught us”.



Ayade, whose charge was contained in an Eid-el-Fitri message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, appealed to the Muslim Ummah, particularly in Cross River State, to shun divisive tendencies capable of drawing back the country’s wheel of progress and development.

Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulallahi Sule, called on the Muslim faithful to pray for the country’s leaders to govern with the fear of God, adding that the faithful should also pray for the leaders to govern with the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity.



Sule called on the people of the state to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity. “In this regard, I wish to assure our brothers from other regions in the country that Nasarawa State is a miniature society that accommodates all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed,” the governor said.

AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, enjoined Muslims and the political class to allow the message and spirit of the Ramadan fast reflect in their lives. Abdulrazaq added, “Ultimately, power belongs to God and He gives whomsoever He so wishes.”



In his Sallah message, Abdulrazaq described the days and nights of the month as a period like no other during which the Muslim faithful proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun enjoined the Muslim faithful to continue to hold on to the piety and spiritual elevation attained during the fasting, noting that though the country Is passing through challenges, Muslims deserve to celebrate the end of the month of mercy and forgiveness.



Abiodun, however, urged the people to celebrate with moderation and ensure they share with the less-privileged.

He urged them to pray for peace in the country and the state, assuring the people that his administration would continue to create conducive atmosphere to enhance economic development and growth.

Mai Mala Buni

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, called on Muslims to inculcate the virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness, forgiveness, altruism, and other virtues of Islam during the Holy month of Ramadan and beyond the season.



The governor, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, reminded the people on the tenet of Zakatul Fitr, which instructed the giving out of foodstuff to the needy at the end of the fasting period, to give them a sense of belonging during the festive period.

Tokunbo Abiru

Senator for Lagos Central, Tokunbo Abiru, appealed to Muslims to eschew vices and imbibe godly virtues in obedience to the commandment of the Almighty Allah during the holy month of Ramadan. Abiru urged them to endeavour to continue on this glorious path after the fasting.



On Nigeria’s protracted challenges, particularly, insecurity confronting the nation, he urged the citizens to join hands with the government in its bid to eliminate all forms of violent extremism, banditry and kidnapping, adding that at this point in history, “Our dear nation urgently needs bi-partisan and patriotic efforts at rescuing the country from the cliff. We must all come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.”

IPCR Prays for Peace, Stability

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) called on Nigerians to pray for peace and stability as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year workers’ day and Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

IPCR, in a statement yesterday, reminded Nigerians that development was a product of peaceful co-existence. It urged Nigerians to stand on the side of peace and remain law-abiding in the face of the challenges, stressing , “As patriotic citizens, who truly believe in the destiny of this country, we should rise up to the occasion to take up this civic responsibility in moving the nation forward.”

DEPOWA Cares for Widows, Orphans

The President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) and wife of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Vickie Irabor, at the weekend, distributed relief materials to widows of fallen soldiers and the Christ Treasure Orphanage Home in Kwali, Abuja. Irabor said the association decided to reach out to the widows in the spirit of Ramadan, because “the women were very special and dear to our heart, as the AFN and the nation will always cherish the memories of their husbands, who paid the supreme price for the country.”

COAS Celebrates Troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Faruk Yahaya, yesterday charged troops in the on-going counter terrorism and insurgency operations in the North-east to remain dogged and unrelenting in the current critical stage of the on-going operations. Yahaya gave the charge at Headquarters Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in Maiduguri.



He was on routine operational visit to the JTF OPHK to assess the level of success recorded so far. He called on the troops to be more decisive in routing the criminal elements from their enclaves, even as he expressed satisfaction with the successes so far.

The army chief urged the troops to remain vigilant and proactive during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

