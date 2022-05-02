11 Rescued from Collapsed 3-Storey Building in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

11 people were, Sunday, rescued as three-storey building collapsed at 32 Ibadan Street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.



The incident occurred at 9.48pm.

Although no fatality has been recorded, rescue operations are ongoing.



In a statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, noted: “An alert of a collapse of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.”



It stated further that while search and rescue operations are currently ongoing, responders like the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are on ground.

